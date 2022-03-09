DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader will not seek re-election.

Rader announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election in the District 2 seat, which includes a portion of Brookhaven. In a press release sent Wednesday, Rader said he made the decision after a series of community meetings where learned about the public’s expectations for the future.

“At these meetings, District 2 residents said they were enthused about their parks and neighborhoods. They believe that their interests are fairly represented and generally well protected,” Rader said in the press release. “Having never been opposed for reelection, I’m satisfied that in doing my best, I’ve met your expectations.”

The end of this year will mark the end of Rader’s fourth term on the commission. Elections for a new District 2 commission will take place this November.

“My successor will face the future with different skills,” Rader said in the release. “I care deeply about their success, and will endorse a candidate who has what I believe is ‘the right stuff.’”