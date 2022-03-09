Jan Paul has announced she will retire as executive director of Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) at the end of May after a decade of being involved with the organization.

Jan Paul.

Paul graduated from LSS in 2013 and then was named its development director. In 2015, she was picked to lead the nonprofit organization, which develops, educates, and connects community leaders.

“I look forward to taking on a new role with LSS, that of being an alumna and committee volunteer and spending more time with my family and growing number of precious grandchildren,” Paul said in her resignation letter to the LSS Board of Trustees.

Paul, the wife of Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, said her decision to retire came with mixed feelings because of the passion she has for the organization and its accomplishments in the community.

Under Paul’s leadership, LSS has expanded its program offerings and is in the process of developing a new leadership class curriculum and class format. The Live Learn Lead community speakers’ series was also expanded to virtual and in-person luncheons, in addition to the signature dinner event. And, Movies by Moonlight, the free outdoor summer movie series, made a successful move from Sandy Springs United Methodist Church to the City Green in Sandy Springs.

A search committee is working to fill the executive director’s position.

“It’s been my honor to serve as executive director of Leadership Sandy Springs; truly the most fulfilling job I’ve had in my entire career. I’ve enjoyed working shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most enthusiastic and resolute people I have ever met,” Paul said. “I wish the greatest success to our new Executive Director as we strive to move Leadership Sandy Springs and our community forward.”

Paul and her husband have five adult children and five grandchildren. They are 30-year residents of Sandy Springs and active members at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church.