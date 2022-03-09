Atlanta’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. (file)

With the lifting of mask mandates and a drop in COVID-19 cases, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are returning this year with the annual parade and plenty of boozy fun. Here’s a few events to check out.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 138th annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the streets of Midtown on Saturday, March 12. Sidelined for two years by the pandemic, this year’s parade steps off at noon at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets and continues south to 5th Street. The parade will honor the city’s first responders as well as include dancers, musicians, and more. Take MARTA and arrive early for a good space to watch. Also, the annual 5K Run/Walk will be held the same day at Colony Square. For more information, visit atlantastpats.com.

Colony Square

Following the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, make your way to The Plaza at Colony Square for the “Luck of The Square” celebration. Guests can enjoy drinks, face painting, photo ops, and more. At 1:30pm, the party will crank up a notch with live music from crowd favorite, Party Nation. Find out more at colonysquare.com.

Green Mile Block Party

The annual event will be held March 12 starting at 6 p.m. in Midtown with more than 25 participating bars and restaurants offering drink specials, Irish-themed food, music, and more. Participating bars include Fado’s Irish Pub, Rí Rá Irish Pub, McCray’s Tavern, Publico Kitchen & Tap, Tiki Tango, Henry’s Midtown, My Sister’s Room, Cypress St. Pint & Plate and more. Tickets are available at this link.

Park Tavern

Head to the Piedmont Park pub on March 12 starting at 2 p.m. for “Shamrock: A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration” featuring live music from Stop Light Observations, Easy Honey, and Silly Goose. There will also be DJs, food, drinks and more. Find more details at this link.

Fadó Irish Pub

Both the Midtown and Buckhead locations will be celebrating with drink specials and events. In Buckhead, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival will be on March 12 starting at 1:30 p.m. with live music all day long. Visit fadoirishpub.com/atlanta for all the details.

O’Reilly’s Public House

The Sandy Springs tavern will be hosting a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration March 11 -19 with performances by Carroll Brown, The Muckers, a bluegrass jam, Irish music, DJs, a head-shaving contest, and the “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” (only 75 feet!). The bar is located at 227 Sandy Springs Place. To see the full lineup of events, visit oreillyspublichouse.com.

St. Patricks’s Day in Buckhead

Put on some green and head to Buckhead for a bar crawl on March 17 including Fado Irish Pub, Irby’s Tavern, Elbow Room, Stagecoach, Misfits, Buckhead Saloon, Hole in the Wall, Moon Dogs, Churchill’s Pub, Red Door Tavern, and Habitat Kitchen and Bar. Tickets are $15 to $30 at this link.