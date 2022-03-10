Photo by Tyler Clemmensen on Pexels.com

A Ferrari Store is coming to Buckhead’s upscale Lenox Square, according to a permit filed in Atlanta.

The retail shop would occupy roughly 3,200 square feet, taking a spot next to Neiman Marcus and near a new Gucci store. Ferrari is taking the space that once occupied Tesla, according to restaurant and retail website What Now Atlanta.

The store will feature Ferrari-branded merchandise and other products, said Lenox Square owner Simon Property Group on its website.

“Distinguished by its contemporary design and comfortable atmosphere, the store in Atlanta is the ideal showcase for apparel and accessories from the new Ferrari fashion collections under the creative direction of Rocco Iannone, where timeless heritage and a glance into the future meet,” says the website.

There are other Ferrari Stores in Los Angeles and Miami, along with an outlet store in Central Valley, New York, according to Ferrari’s website.