Focus groups will meet later this month to provide feedback on recreation opportunities for the Sandy Springs Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

The task force’s recreation subcommittee is in partnership with Sandy Springs Together to organize the focus groups that will meet at the end of March, Task Force Member Clarissa Sparks said.

“We are now in the process of finalizing the actual questions, that and the overall objective of the focus groups,” said Sparks, the recreation subcommittee chair.

A survey on recreation in the city conducted with the nonprofit organization garnered 715 responses. Of those who responded, 85% of them say they use the parks.

“The vast majority of people, 95%, said they felt welcome at the Sandy Springs parks,” Task Force Chair Jim Bostic said.

More than half of them said they did not attend any of the free events held in the parks last year.

The survey had more older respondents and no one under the age of 18. The task force will get help from Recreation and Parks Director Mike Perry in reaching out to hear from younger residents. Bostic said they also hope to get younger parents and students to participate in the focus groups.

Residents aged 55 and older made up 52% of the survey respondents. Those between 18 and 35 were 17% of respondents.

The next Task Force meeting will be at 6 p.m. on April 12.