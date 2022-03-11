Julia Bernath will leave the Fulton County School Board after holding a seat since 2000.

Bernath serves as board president and District 7 representative. This week, three candidates qualified to fill the District 7 seat, which will be on the May 24 ballot.

Julia Bernath

Michelle Morancie of Sandy Springs, who works as a licensed psychologist, qualified for the seat on March 7.

Phil Chen of Roswell, who works as an engineer, also qualified on March 7.

And, Linda Arnold of Sandy Springs, a retiree, qualified on March 10 for the District 7 seat.

Other school districts on the ballot include Districts 2 and 5, which will have new board members as Katie Reeves, who first took a seat on the school board in 1998, and Linda McCain, who assumed office in 2000, are not running for reelection; and District 6, in which incumbent Kimberly Dove will face a challenger.

New board districts were approved and will take effect for 2023. North and South Fulton district maps can be found on the FCS website.

Bernath was not immediately available for comment.