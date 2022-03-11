One person is dead and another in critical condition after they were found inside a car riddled with bullet holes on the Downtown Connector this morning.

The car was discovered by emergency personnel in the northbound lane of I-75/85 near Fair Street around 4 a.m.

The driver of the silver Kia Stinger was rushed to the hospital, while the passenger was declared dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Police.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown, but police said two firearms were found inside the Kia. Investigators are looking at traffic camera footage and asking any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

The investigation and gathering of evidence backed up traffic on the busy Connector for hours, with lanes finally reopening after 7 a.m.

