Steffi Sorensen

🏀 Steffi Sorensen has been an ESPN college basketball analyst for nearly a decade.

Steffi doesn’t just play an expert on TV, she was voted most valuable player and team captain at the University of Florida where she set records in three-point shooting and graduated with a degree in Telecommunications in 2010. Steffi splits her time between Atlanta and her hometown of Jacksonville, FL.

With March Madness upon us, we asked Steffi for her Top 5 Something, and she delivered her must-haves for watching the NCAA Tournament at home.

1. Nike Yoga Joggers: Attire is important because it sets the tone. You want to be in comfortable clothes while side planking on the couch for an unknown amount of time. Set a new PR while you’re at it. You can’t go wrong with Nike’s new yoga clothing line, only we’re not really doing yoga, but stretching after games is encouraged. My favorite pair is available at the new Nike Store at Ponce City Market.

2. Titos and Topo Chico (with a lime): I first discovered this concoction during a hot ATL summer day at Krog Street Market after a walk down the BeltLine, and I’m glad I did, it’s delicious and refreshing. You don’t have to take my word, give it a try, but good luck going back.

3. Dining: Let’s face it, pizza is great fuel for watching buzzer beaters. My absolute favorite pizza spot in the city is Antico over in West Midtown, but to make a safe bet, buy a second box from Fellini’s on Ponce, and yes just cheese. Nothing fancy.

4. Multiple Screens: It sounds intimidating, but if you’ve got a laptop, a phone, and a TV, that’s three games you can access at one time. Downloading some of the streaming services pays dividends when there’s multiple good games on at once, and you’re wishing you could watch more than just the one or two games that are broadcast. And if you don’t have cable, call your parents, time to max out the electronics!

5. Desserts: I would be making a mistake if I didn’t say I have a sweet tooth. If we’re really going for the full experience while watching from home, my favorite dessert is a cronut from Five Daughters Bakery. I originally visited their location in Nashville and fell in love. I’m so glad they are here to stay in Atlanta. It’s not your average donut, but these aren’t your average games, so it’s time to up the ante.