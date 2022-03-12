Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts must face two fellow Democrat challengers in the May 24 primary to retain his seat.

District 3 Commissioner Lee Morris, a Republican, has no primary opponent. But he will face a Democrat challenger, Dana Barrett of Buckhead, a consultant, in the November General Election.

Robb Pitts

Pitts, a financial advisor/business consultant from Atlanta, qualified on March 7. Sonya Russell of Atlanta, a business owner, also qualified on the first day of qualifying. And, Jewel Johnson of Atlanta, a retiree, joined them as a qualified candidate on March 9.

Other commission seats up for election include District 1, which will have a new member as incumbent Liz Hausmann did not seek reelection; and District 5, which pits incumbent Marvin Arrington Jr. against two Democrat challengers.