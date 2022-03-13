Tom Arnold (Photo courtesy Greg Levine, Trees Atlanta)

Atlanta Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in the Feb. 26 shooting death of 60-year-old Thomas Arnold near the Atlanta BeltLine in Inman Park.



Brandon Williams, 28, was arrested Saturday at a hotel near the Atlanta airport and APD are looking for two other men seen in surveillance video from the BeltLine. The trio are seen breaking into a black BMW and calling out to a women walking on the Eastside Trail.

Police want to talk to the car owner and the woman seen in the footage to gain more information about the suspects. The reward for information has been increased to $35,000. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Brandon Williams, 28, has been charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Arnold.

Williams has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Arnold, a beloved Poncey-Highland resident, was walking home from dinner in Inman Park when he was shot near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue. He was also a longtime volunteer with local nonprofit Trees Atlanta.

Trees Atlanta executive director Greg Levine said Arnold had volunteered for more than a decade.

“He took care that the trees were properly planted so that they would thrive and give back to the community for generations to come. Tom was leaving his own living legacy,” Levine said. “Tom was very social and he loved his friends, always interested in what was going on with everyone. Loyal and good-natured, Tom’s positive energy, friendship, and love will be forever missed.”