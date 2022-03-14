Images of the inaugural Party on the PATH in 2019. (Courtesy of Livable Buckhead)

After being put on pause during the pandemic, Party on the PATH returns to Buckhead on March 27.

Organized by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead, the event celebrates art in Buckhead and features live music and dancing. It will be held outside Eclipse di Luna, where the multi-use trail PATH4OO hits Miami Circle.

“Miami Circle offers some of the best of everything in Buckhead, and that’s what this event celebrates,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Beautiful art, amazing food and a vibrant outdoor experience are all part of Party on the PATH, and I hope people will join us for a fun-filled night.”

The evening begins with a gallery stroll along Miami Circle, where attendees can peruse Bill Lowe Gallery, September Gray Fine Art Gallery, Marcia Wood Gallery and Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery, among others. It will serve as the kickoff event for a new bi-monthly gallery stroll along Miami Circle.

Party on the PATH will also offer people a walking tour of PATH400’s newest art installations, along with dinner and dancing to live salsa music. Tickets for the event start at $45 and are available online. The proceeds support Livable Buckhead and its programs.

PATH400 is a 5.2-mile trail that connects Buckhead’s popular shopping and dining destinations. It’s 80% complete today. Another major segment between Wieuca Road and Loridans Drive is expected to kick off this year. PATH400 is also expected to extend into neighboring cities including Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Roswell, and one day it could connect to the Atlanta BeltLine.