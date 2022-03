Another bruising campaign season is officially under way as candidates for statewide and congressional offices qualified for office last week.

The most high-profile race is for governor as incumbent Republican Brian Kemp must first face challengers from his own party, including former U.S. Senator and Trump favorite David Perdue. Whoever wins the primary will square off against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November general election.

Party primaries are set for May 24 with runoffs set for June 21. The general election is Nov. 8.

Along with the statewide races, we’ve listed the candidates for each district in our metro coverage area. Candidate with (I) by their names are incumbents.

United States Senate

Democrats: Raphael Warnock (I), Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Republicans: Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan “Jon” McColumn, Latham Saddler, Herschel Walker

Libertarian: Chase Oliver

Governor

Democrat: Stacey Abrams

Republicans: Brian Kemp (I), Catherine Davis, David Perdue, Kandiss Taylor, Tom Williams

Libertarian: Shane Hazel

Independent: Al Bartell

Lt. Governor

Democrats: Erick Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Kwanza Hall, Jason Hayes, Derrick Jackson, R. Malik, Renitta Shannon

Republicans: Burt Jones, Mack McGregor, Butch Miller, Jeanne Seaver

Libertarian: Ryan Graham

Secretary of State

Democrats: Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffin, Bee Nguyen, Michael Owens

Republicans: Brad Raffensperger (I), David Belle Isle, Jody Hice, T.J. Hudson

Libertarian: Ted Metz

Attorney General

Democrats: Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Christian Wise Smith

Republicans: Chris Carr (I), John Gordon

Libertarian: Martin Cowen

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrats: Winfred Dukes, Nakita Hemingway, Fred Swann

Republican: Tyler Harper

Libertarian: David Raudabaugh

Independent: Mollie “Mali” Beavers

Commissioner of Insurance

Democrats: Raphael Baker, Janice Laws Robinson, Matthew Wilson

Republicans: John King (I), Patrick Witt, Ben Cowart

State School Superintendent

Democrats: Currey Hitchens, Jaha V. Howard, James Morrow Jr., Alisha Thomas Searcy

Republicans: Richard Woods (I), John D. Barge

Commissioner of Labor

Democrats: William “Will” Boddie Jr., Thomas Dean, Nicole Horn, Lester G. Jackson III., Nadia Surrency

Republicans: Kartik Bhatt, Mike Coan, Bruce Thompson

Libertarian: Emily Anderson

Public Service Commission, District 3

Democrats: Shelia Edwards, Chandra Farley, Missy Moore

Republican: Fitz Johnson (I)

U.S. House District 4

Democrats: Henry C. “Hank” Johnson Jr. (I)

Republicans: Jonathan Chavez, Surrea Ivy

U.S. House District 5

Democrats: Nikema Williams (incumbent), Charlotte Macbagito, Valencia Stovall

Republican: Christian Zimm

U.S. House District 6

Democrats: Bob Christian, Wayne C. White

Republicans: Jake Evans, Byron Gatewood, Meagan Hanson, Blake Harbin, Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles, Eugene Yu

U.S. House District 11

Democrat: Antonio Daza

Republican: Barry Loudermilk (I)

U.S. House District 13

Democrats: David Scott (I), Mark Baker, Shastity Driscoll, Vincent Fort

Republicans: Caesar Gonzales, Calina Plotky