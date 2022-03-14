A rendering of the curving apartment building proposed by Atlanta First United Methodist Church.

Plans have been revealed for a “God-sized” mixed-use affordable housing development on the property of historic Atlanta First United Methodist Church in Downtown.

The property in question is located behind the 120-year-old gothic sanctuary between Peachtree and West Peachtree streets and is currently a church education building, an unused building, and parking lot.

The church has partnered with Evergreen Real Estate Group to develop the 1.8 acres.

The sanctuary at Atlanta First United Methodist Church.

The two-tower complex will include approximately 320 units of housing, 85 percent of which will be affordable, as well as new spaces for the Atlanta First Day School, church classrooms, administrative offices, a fellowship hall, gym, 10,000 square feet of retail space, and close to 260 parking spaces.

The church plans to offer the majority of the apartments on a sliding scale based on area median income (AMI) starting at around $500 per month for a one-bedroom. Twenty-four of the units would rent at market rate, which is currently $2,000 to $2,700 per month.

