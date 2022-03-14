Stage Door Theatre’s next show will premiere on April 1.

The Dunwoody’s theatre company will perform “Circle Mirror Transformation,” according to a press release. Written by Annie Baker, the show focuses on drama classes at a community center in Vermont.

“When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won,” reads the press release.

Stage Door will partner with the Dunwoody Spruill Center for the Arts to put on the show, according to the release. Spruill instructors will loan out handcrafted jewelry for costumes, as well as some other art pieces that will decorate the set.

“We are thrilled to be working with our friends and neighbors at the Spruill Arts Center to bring the feeling of a real community center to life with ‘Circle Mirror Transformation,’” said Stage Door Executive Director Justin Ball in the press release.

The show will run from April 1-16 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online, and cost $35 for adults, $20 for students, and $15 for children.

As of Jan. 1, Stage Door Theatre requires performance attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance. Masks are also required. The full COVID-19 policy can be found on Stage Door’s website.