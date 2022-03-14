Piedmont Center.

An Atlanta-based art project is bringing its cute, miniature doors to Buckhead.

Tiny Doors ATL, a street art project from Karen Anderson Singer, is installing two tiny doors at Piedmont Center, the sprawling office complex off Piedmont Road.

The tiny doors are being installed this week, marking a total of 24 art pieces in metro Atlanta since Tiny Doors launched in 2014.

One tiny door will be located between buildings 1 and 4 at Piedmont Center. It will feature clean, modern lines and an “augmented reality feature,” according to an announcement. That means visitors can open their phones and view a virtual world “that comes alive” in front of the tiny door, said a spokesperson.

The second tiny door will be in the courtyard between buildings 5 and 8, with a design that pays tribute to Piedmont Center’s greenspace.

“I’ve included natural elements found on the Piedmont Center campus like native trees and walking paths,” Singer said. “The most exciting component is the new augmented reality feature in which the tiny door will open before your eyes, and what’s behind them is a surprise for when you visit.”

Real estate company The Ardent Cos. finished its acquisition of Piedmont Center in 2021 with plans to modernize the campus. Among its improvements, Ardent said it has prioritized adding “artful experiences” to the property.

“Tiny Doors ATL has captured the hearts of thousands of Atlantans and has become a staple for the city,” said Mike Guynn, managing director for Ardent. “Whether you’re running to a meeting, taking a lunch break, or enjoying an outdoor stroll, we know these pieces of art will bring smiles to every face as they walk by.”