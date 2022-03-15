The Chastain Park Conservancy received a $100,000 grant that will fully fund a new nature trail at the popular Buckhead park.

The money is from Park Pride as part of its recent $2.3 million grant cycle, the largest in its history.

The path of the new nature trail at Chastain Park. (Courtesy of the Chastain Park Conservancy)

The new trail will come to the northern portion of Chastain Park, linking its playground (located north of Chastain Park Avenue) with Hamburger Pond. Spanning one mile, the trail will be made of crushed granite and reinforced with railroad ties and stone. It will be lined with a variety of native plantings.

“This project re-activates an area of the park for passive recreation while honoring preservation of its historic structures,” Kayla Altland, manager of Park Pride’s grantmaking program, said in an announcement.

Construction of the trail will take about 18 months, said Randee Kelly, communications director for the Chastain Park Conservancy. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set, she said.

“This project represents a key initiative in the 2008 Chastain Park Master Plan, one that will reconnect park users with the park’s historic grills and pavilions and enhance the public’s access to natural areas,” said Carson Matthews, Chastain Park Conservancy board chair. “Park Pride has been a transformational supporter of Chastain Park and the Conservancy’s ability to implement its 20-year master plan.”