Author Charles McNair, top, interviewed former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, bottom, for 20 weeks to create the biography Play It Again, Sam: The Notable Life of Sam Massell published by Mercer University Press.

We asked award-winning writer and novelist Charles McNair to share his memories of working with Sam Massell on his biography, Play It Again, Sam: The Notable Life of Sam Massell – Atlanta’s First Minority Mayor, published by Mercer University Press in 2017.

Massell, who served as the 53rd mayor of Atlanta and was a tireless champion for his beloved Buckhed community, passed away on March 13 at age 94.

McNair – author of The Epicureans, Pickett’s Charge, and Pulitzer Prize nominee Land O’Goshen – spent two afternoons each week for 20 weeks interviewing Massell for the biography.

McNair sent us this recollection from his home in Bogotá, Colombia, where he now lives and writes.