A memorial left outside Gold Spa on Piedmont Road just after the attack in March 2021. (Photo by Asep Mawardi)

The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence will be held March 16 – the one-year anniversary of the deadly spa shootings – at The Georgia Freight Depot, 65 MLK, Jr. Drive SW, from noon to 2 p.m. The event will bring together local leaders, elected officials and community members to mark the anniversary and heighten awareness of on-going violence against Asian women. Speakers at the rally will include some family members of the shooting victims, including Robert Peterson, son of victim Yong Ae Yue, and Michael Webb, widower of victim of Xiaoji Tan. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are also on the program.

The City of Atlanta Department of City Planning’s announcement that it would end the eight-month Peachtree Shared Space project brought protesters to Downtown on Monday. Peachtree Street was given a “road diet” by narrowing the thoroughfare two two lanes between Baker and Ellis street by installed planters, wheel stops and art-covered crosswalks. The pilot demonstration— initially scheduled to last 90 days — continued for 260 days in response to stakeholder and community feedback to collect additional data and observations to evaluate the project. Additional phases were planned, including installing benches, outdoor eating spaces, and more. However, a group of influential business owners pushed back against the project and said they were urging state legislation to prevent cities from creating “road diets.” Protestors urged Mayor Andre Dickens to place a 30-day moratorium on removal of the Shared Space project and continue with next phases, which had already received partial funding. Read more at the AJC.

Young runners will have a chance to focus on fitness and their futures this spring, thanks to a multi-year collaboration between Atlanta Track Club and Microsoft. Microsoft will become the Official Technology Partner of Atlanta Track Club focusing on the club’s youth programming and events. Beginning this year, Microsoft will become the title sponsor of Peachtree Junior, Atlanta Track Club’s marquee youth event, which takes place July 3, the day before the Peachtree Road Race. Microsoft will integrate STEM activities into the Microsoft Peachtree Junior, the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, and the club’s free-to-all Kilometer Kids Program in more than 40 schools in the Atlanta area. These activities are based on the Microsoft MakeCode platform, where kids will learn how to code a running-themed video game and use a micro:bit device to create their own personal step counters.