Registration is open for Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park swim team.

The Murphey Candler Park Marlins’ 2022 season will take place from May 16 to June 30, and registration is open until May 10, according to the team’s website. Swimmers from ages 5-18 are eligible to join.

Practices will be held at the Murphey Candler Park Pool at 4049 Candler Lake W NE. Pool membership is not required to join the team.



Interested parties can learn more about the team and how to register online.