The Atlanta Police Department will host a recruitment event at Lenox Square mall.

The event is set for Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

APD is hoping to “find dedicated, community-minded individuals to join its ranks,” according to an announcement from Simon Property Group, the owner of Lenox Square.

Attendees can apply and prequalify outside the Pottery Barn store at the mall and register to win a $250 Simon gift card.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Chief of Staff Odie Donald and APD’s Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum are expected to attend and address media.

Dickens has pledged to hire 250 officers in his first year of office. The mayor gave a briefing on Tuesday, outlining the police department’s latest efforts to curb crime.