Courtesy Fandemic Tour.

The Fandemic Tour is pulling into the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend, March 18-20, for a chance to meet some of your favorite movie and television stars.

Celebrities scheduled to appear are Sebastian Stan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Michael Rooker, Scott Patterson, Tom Payne, Stephen Amell, Melissa McBride, Michael Cudlitz, David Morrissey, Bruce Campbell, Jon Bernthal, Chandler Riggs, Nick Carter, Pom Klementieff, Yanic Truesdale, Michael James Shaw, Cassady McClincy, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Ryan Hurst, Sean Patrick Flanery, Seth Gillam, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jenna Elfman, David Della Rocco, Cailey Fleming, James Marsters, Dean Cain, Alexa Mansour, Austin Amelio, Ross Marquand, John Barrowman, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best cosplay, plus there will be merchandise booths, screenings, and celebrity panels.

“We’re incredibly excited to be combining our Fandemic Tour and Fandemic Dead brands for an all-encompassing fan experience in Atlanta,” said John Macaluso, Fandemic Tour CEO. “By doing this, we’re able to bring in a wide array of celebrities spanning the realms of horror, sci-fi and pop culture. We’re counting down the days until we get to bring Atlanta one of the best comic and TV conventions to date.”

Three-day general admission passes, individual day passes, VIP admission, autograph and photo op tickets are available at this link.