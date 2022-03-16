Surveillance footage related to the Thomas Arnold homicide case courtesy APD.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have made a second arrest in the Feb. 26 shooting death of 60-year-old Thomas Arnold in Inman Park.

Thomas Arnold

Demetrice Ross, 26, was apprehended on March 16 and taken to the Fulton County Jail. The alleged gunman, Brandon Williams, was arrested on March 12 and is being held at the jail without bond.

Investigators continue to search for a third suspect seen in surveillance video released by APD.



Arnold, a Poncey-Highland resident and community volunteer, was found by pedestrians with a single gunshot wound at the entrance to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male in the photo above. He is a suspect in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Mark Richards Jr. at 24 William H. Borders Drive.

Investigators have released surveillance footage showing multiple individuals they would like to identify and speak with regarding the Jan. 29 shooting death of Zyquan Lee, 20, at 899 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Police believe Lee and the individuals were in a dispute before shots were fire.

Investigators are also asking for assistance from the public regarding the March 1, shooting death of Lashunder Edge, 64, at 1683 Lakewood Ave. At the scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound and Edge with a gunshot wound. The male self-transported to the hospital, but Edge was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Investigators believe the suspects were traveling in a dark color Acura SUV and a grey sedan, which has been recovered.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.