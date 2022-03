The James Beard Foundation has named its 2022 award finalists, which include some familiar Atlanta names and restaurants.

Winners will be announced in June.

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Chef Claudia Martinez from Miller Union

Outstanding Restaurateur

Chef Kevin Gillespie and Red Beard Restaurans for Gunshow and Revival

Outstanding Hospitality

Ticonderoga Club at Krog Street Market

Also of note: The Asheville, NC location of Chai Pani, which has an outpost in Decatur, is up for Outstanding Restaurant.