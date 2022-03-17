After the success of the multimedia Van Gogh experience, Pullman Yards is hosting a new immersive art event focused on another master – Pablo Picasso.

“Imagine Picasso,” which opens today and continues through June 19, features more than 200 works from the iconic painter using 90 projectors that puts visitors inside and up close to the work.

Authorized by the Picasso estate, the large-scale projections covering the artist’s work from his Bleu and Rose periods to his embrace of Cubism and Surrealism.

Tickets for Imagine Picasso at Pullman Yards Building 1 at Pratt Pullman District in Kirkwood start at $31.50 for adults and $22.00 for children (ages 5-12). VIP tickets are available (includes a limited edition lithograph, flexible entry, lanyard, front of the line pass and tote bag) and additional ticket packages are also available.

Tickets can be purchased here.