Brookhaven’s annual “Lynwood Park Community Day” will be celebrated in person for the first time since 2019.

The celebration will take place at Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road on May 7, according to a press release. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Lynwood Park Community Day celebration has become a beloved tradition over the last four decades, attracting hundreds of participants not only from our community, but from surrounding areas as many have ties to this historic neighborhood,” said Councilmember Linley Jones in the press release. “We are so excited to be able to celebrate Lynwood Community Day in person again this year.”

The Lynwood Park Community Day is a celebration of the Lynwood Park neighborhood, which was the first Black subdivision in DeKalb County. The Brookhaven City Council approved an historic designation for Lynwood Park in October of 2020.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m., and will include a plethora of food, games, and a program presentation that will include music and speeches from original residents of Lynwood Park. Admission is free.