The DeKalb County Entertainment Commission (DEC) is joining forces with a consulting company to assess the value of the county’s entertainment ecosystem.

The DEC, which is a division of DeKalb County’s Development Authority “Decide DeKalb,” is partnering with a consulting firm called Sound Diplomacy to develop a strategy for DeKalb County’s entertainment industry, according to a press release.

The strategy will be aimed at first assessing the value of the industry in the county, including the realms of music, film and digital entertainment. The strategy will also work to identify growth areas in the industry, and is expected to produce action items and implementation plans to deliver economic and social benefits to the county.

“It is no secret that Georgia’s film and television production business is booming. We are the No. 3 destination in the U.S.” said DEC Director Shelbia Jackson in the press release. “With the vast majority of movie projects taking place in DeKalb County, it is DEC’s responsibility to ensure all of the county’s entertainment segments have a focused strategy for the long-term. The work Sound Diplomacy is conducting will help immensely.”

According to a 2021 report from the Atlanta Regional Commission, film and television productions in DeKalb County are expected to bring in nearly $1.38 billion over a five-year period.

“The DeKalb County Entertainment Commission is already a national model related to film, music and digital entertainment given the rich offerings of talent, locations and infrastructure that support these industries” said Kate Durio, CEO of North America for Sound Diplomacy, in the press release. “We are proud to work alongside the DEC to provide even more pathways to generate impactful and sustainable support systems for these industries to flourish to benefit generations to come.”

A survey is available on the DEC’s website for those working in the local entertainment industry who want to share opinions on what would make a good strategy. The survey is open until March 23. A spokesperson for Decide DeKalb said they hope to have the strategy completed by June.