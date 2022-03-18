Jane Fonda, Bill Nye, and Jerome Foster II will be recognized for their outstanding work as real-life environmental heroes at Captain Planet Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, March 19, at Flourish Atlanta.

The 2022 Captain Planet Foundation Honorees are:

Exemplar Award: Jane Fonda

Fonda – a two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, activist, and fitness guru – leads Fire Drill Fridays, the national movement to protest government inaction on climate change in partnership with Greenpeace USA. In her latest book, “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action,” Fonda details her personal journey with the movement and provides solutions for communities to combat the climate crisis. Shealso notably celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and The Women’s Media Center.

Superhero for the Earth Award: Bill Nye

As the creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning television series “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Nye has introduced viewers to science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work. Today, Nye is a respected champion of scientific literacy who has challenged opponents of evidence-based education and policy on climate change, evolution and critical thinking. He currently serves as CEO of The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential non-governmental space organization, co-founded by Carl Sagan.

Young Hero for the Earth Award: Jerome Foster II

Jerome Foster II is the youngest-ever White House Advisor in United States history, serving on the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council within the Biden administration. He has been a leading voice for Black and indigenous visibility in climate activism, and is one of the major organizers of Fridays for Future Washington; holding weekly climate strikes at the front gates of the White House for over 57 weeks. He is the founder and executive director of OneMillionOfUs, an international youth voting organization, and the climate-focused news outlet called The Climate Reporter, which has writers in 11 countries.

This year’s Gala coincides with the Foundation’s 30th anniversary and will celebrate the launch of the global Planeteer Alliance. Since its inception, Captain Planet Foundation has funded 3,300+ hands-on environmental education projects with schools and nonprofits that serve children in all 50 U.S. states and in 35 countries internationally. More than 1.6 million children have directly participated in and benefited from these educational projects; and subsequently more than 10.5 million kids have been impacted.

In addition to the in-person event, there will be a virtual presentation of the Gala for viewers to participate in from around the globe. Find out more at CaptainPlanetFoundation.org.