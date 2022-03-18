Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are searching for the man who shot and killed LaKevia Jackson, 31, after a dispute at bowling alley on Thursday night.

Jackson was at the Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta for a friend’s birthday party when she got into an argument with the man over a bowling ball, according to the police report.

When Jackson and her friends were leaving the bowling alley just before 11 p.m., the man she had argued with shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The AJC reported that Jackson is the mother of a 14-year-old son with rapper Young Thug.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” APD Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We talk about conflict resolution time and time again, and once again, this is an escalated dispute over a bowling ball.”

APD also reported that they had made arrests in two other homicide cases, including the shooting of a teenager at a local swimming pool last summer.

Fernando Felton, 19, was taken into custody without incident bon March 10 for the murder for the July 24, 2021 murder of Jakari Dillard, 17, at Anderson Park Pool after an argument.

APD also arrested two suspects related to the March 14 homicide of Shymel Drinks, 23, at Windsor Street and I-20. Drinks was found shot to death inside his car. APD units, Georgia State Patrol, and East Point Police apprehended two of the three suspects as they attempted to flee in a vehicle identified as involved in the homicide case. Arrested were Shannon Jackson, 29, and Quamaruous Nichols, 27.