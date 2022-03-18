This Saturday night in the West End at Boggs Social Supply, the Jerk King, AKA Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, will be serving up everything jerk, including this beauty of a Jerk Pulled Pork Sandwich



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

FRIDAY 3/18/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @gweilodumplings (dumplings) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @sugarloafatl (fried onion cheeseburgers) 5PM –

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 8AM – 11:30 PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @mocha_d_cooking (chicken & waffles) 4PM – 10PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) & @luismartinezcreative (tacos) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @greenbriar_discount_mall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @harborcoffee (Inman Park) | @sedodge (baked goods)

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @fishandchixest1921 (fish & chicken) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) & @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 5:30 PM – 9PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM – 4PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @strangetacobar (tacos)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @foggybottombbq (bbq) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) 5PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages)

📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 5PM-9

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @snobizofpowdersprings (desserts) & @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @freshtruckatl (healthy comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

SATURDAY 3/19/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | is participating in GOETHE FRÜHLINGSFEST with @rarashomecookingandcatering (home cooking & BBQ) Petite Violet (sausages) & Das Sweet Treat (Greek yogurt filled donuts) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @gweilodumplings (dumplings) 12PM – 9PM

📍 3354B Memorial Dr (Decatur) | @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets) 1PM – 4PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 2:30-7:30

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 8AM – 11:30 PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @smokehouseatl (BBQ)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @patrickpool1 (BBQ) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 12PM – 9PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @asw.exchange (West End) | @thebeignetbaratl (beignets)

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM & @atljerkking (jerk chicken) 5PM-9PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11AM – 5:30 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) 11AM – 3PM

📍 @contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @jackalopeatl (Viet-Cajun crawfish boil) 2PM –

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @emoryuniversity (Emory) | @soultruckingood (comfort food)

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @coffynpyes (comfort food) & @dafryguyatl (comfort food) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) & @luismartinezcreative (tacos) @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00-4 11AM – 4PM

📍 @harborcoffee (Inman Park) | @sedodge (baked goods)

📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 5PM – 8PM

📍 @morningsidefarmersmarket (Morningside) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 8AM-11:30 AM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM – 3PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) & @merakisoul.co (global cuisine) 5PM – 9PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (Buford Highway) has Filipino food 12PM – 5PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @rellsco20 (comfort food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food)

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @rosaschickenandwaffles (chicken & waffles) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 11PM – 4PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @chuystacoz (Mexican)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 1PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 1PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @thepickleatl (tex-mex + cajun) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @nom_station (Marietta) | @soupbelly_atl (dumplings) 12PM – 2PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages)

📍 @oolongatl (Kennesaw) | @crinklesbynina (desserts) 1PM – 4PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @tacosschingoness (tacos)

📍 @woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 12PM – 9PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 3PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @thecuriouspigptc (comfort food) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @goapgang (vegan pops) & @themadgreekfood (Greek)

SUNDAY 3/20/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 2PM – 6PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @gweilodumplings (dumplings) 12PM – sold out

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican)1PM-7PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @af7_bbq (BBQ)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 12PM – 6PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 9AM-2PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5PM-9PM.

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11AM – 5:30 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @bakers_hatt (Filipino bakery) & @fidelasstreetkitchen (Latin American) 11PM – 3PM and later hosts @koreanfusion (Korean) for a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen & AAPI (ticketed event)

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) & @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican)

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @grantparkmarket (Grant Park) | @goapgang (vegan pops)

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Cassie’s Kitchen Food Truck 1PM – 6PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food)

📍 @gillybrewbar (Stone Mountain) | @mrtacoatlanta (tacos)

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @momo.food.truck (Malaysian)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @josesbirrialocal (tacos) 12:15 PM – 7PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 8PM

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @burgerbrothersatl (burgers) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 1PM – 8PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @mrtacoatlanta (tacos) 12PM – 7PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | Gastro Dog (hot dogs)

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages)

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @melumpialongtime (Filipino) 12:30 PM – 7PM