On March 15, the Sandy Springs Education Force (SSEF) held its first in-person STEAM showcase since 2019.

Held at North Springs High School, the event featured more than two dozen interactive exhibits showcasing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

For example, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital allowed participants to “operate” using their Da Vinci surgical robotic system. Cox Enterprises engaged students with a human-centered design activity. Comcast illustrated a remote control operated by the user’s eyes, and Lowe Engineers showcased how development affects stormwater runoff.

In the evening, the public schools in Sandy Springs who receive STEAM Legacy Grants from the SSEF displayed their work.

More than 1,500 students from North Springs High School, Riverwood High School, Sandy Springs Charter Middle School and Ridgeview Middle School visited exhibits during the day, and around 600 community and elementary school families attended the evening exhibition.

“I was so happy to have the STEAM Showcase in person after two years of pandemic shutdown,” Scott Hanson, principal of North Springs High School, said in an event recap. “The exhibitors brought their products to show and encourage our students to see what they could explore as a career. At the end of the night, when students showcased what SSEF brings to our local schools through robotics and drones, it shows the community the commitment of SSEF to help our students have some awesome experiences they might not normally have.”

The SSEF is a education-focused nonprofit that collaborates with civic leaders, businesses and volunteers to design and deliver free programs in the 11 public schools in Sandy Springs. For more information, visit sandyspringseducationforce.org.