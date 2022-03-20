Courtesy Atlanta Track Club

Races are returning to the Atlanta BeltLine thanks to a partnership with Atlanta Track Club.

Registration is now open for the three races in the Atlanta BeltLine Race Series. Runners and walkers from beginners to experts will have an opportunity to tour the North, Westside and Eastside trails beginning on April 23 with the Northside BeltLine 3K – 5K. That race will be followed by the Westside BeltLine 3K – 8K on July 16. And the series will culminate with the Eastside BeltLine 3K – 10K on November 12.

“Atlanta wouldn’t be Running City USA without the Atlanta BeltLine,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are always excited to collaborate with non-profits that make health and fitness part of their mission. I’m looking forward to this series introducing running and walking to new participants while bringing more exciting options to Atlanta’s robust race calendar.”

“It’s a great pleasure to partner with the Atlanta Track Club to support the health and well-being of Atlanta residents,” said Atlanta BeltLine Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner. “This new collaboration will deliver an exceptional race-day experience and help more people discover the BeltLine and its surrounding neighborhoods.” 2.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership has historically held annual races on the Northside, Eastside and Westside trails, but suspended them in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Since 2019, the Atlanta BeltLine and Atlanta Track Club have hosted free weekly group runs and walks that visit different sections of the trail. The non-profits recently collaborated on the sold out Welcome to Westside Park 5K to celebrate Atlanta’s newest greenspace.