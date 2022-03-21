The city of Dunwoody honored three police officers for their role in rescuing a man from a burning building.

At a March 14 Dunwoody City Council meeting, Sgt. Josh Sanders, Officer Eric Haviland, and Officer Will Smith of the Dunwoody Police Department were recognized for their help in rescuing a 91-year-old man from a burning building on March 6.

During the meeting, Chief Billy Grogan said the officers were able to enter the house after the man came downstairs and unlocked the front door of the home.The man passed out after he unlocked the door.

“They were able to make entry, retrieve him, and amidst all the smoke, drag him out and start performing life-saving measures,” Grogan said.

Grogan said the man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Dekalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum also attended the meeting, and presented all three officers with a challenge coin on behalf of the DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

This honor comes amidst a slew of legal problems for the city and the police department. A second former police officer recently filed suit against the city and former Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who multiple officers accused of sexual harassment in 2020. The city has spent roughly $408,000 on legal issues within the police department from May 2020 to Feb. 11, 2022.