We’ve got a super-sized edition of New Restaurant Radar thanks to all the recent openings and announcements. Stay hungry, folks.

Upscale, contemporary Mexican cuisine is on the menu at the newly-opened restaurant and wine bar at 800 Peachtree St. in the former Escorpion space at Cornerstone Village. Info: @elvalleatl .

Chef Pat Pascarella has opened Bastone in West Midtown.

Bastone

Chef-owner Pat Pascarella (Grana, The White Bull) has opened his latest concept in West Midtown at 887 Howell Mill Road NW offering hand-stretched mozzarella, pastas, Italian wines & craft cocktails. Visit @bastoneatl.

The Usual

Chef Nick Leahy is back at 1777 Peachtree St. in Brookwood Hills serving up burgers, loaded fries, seafood and dumplings, and smoked short rib served with pimento cheese grit cakes. Visit @theusualatl.

Mujō

Castellucci Hospitality Group’s pop up-turned-brick and mortar venture is serving up sushi in an omakase-style, or multi-course tasting, menu at 691 14th St. in West Midtown. Visit @mujoatl.

Boho 115

This new seafood restaurant is open at 115 Sycamore St. in Decatur featuring a menu of coastal delights with Mediterranean, Spanish, Argentinian, and Mexican flavors. Visit @boho.115.

The Queso Shop

Takeout tacos and queso at 2907 N. Druid Hills Road featuring a self-service ordering Taco ATM. Visit @thequesoshop.

Incoming

AMICI in Midtown,

AMICI

Hand-tossed gourmet pizzas, calzones, pastas, hot wings and appetizers, salads, soups, and hot sandwiches are on the menu starting March 15 at The Mark, a new a student housing building near Georgia Tech at 955 Spring St.

Bankhead Seafood

Killer Mike and T.I. are behind the return of Westside institution reopening this summer on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

El Malo

Set to open in late 2022 at Atlanta Dairies on Memorial Drive, this rum bar and music concept is the brainchild of restaurateur Omar Ferrer and beverage director Gabe Bowen.

Executive Chef Hannah Jones will leading the kitchen at Adele’s in Old Fourth Ward.

Adele’s

This “farm-to-fork” restaurant opens this spring in a repurposed 1930’s car garage at 525 Edgewood Ave. in Old Fourth Ward. Executive Chef Hannah Young will run the open kitchen, sourcing her seasonal menu from local vendors and area farms.

El Gordo

A second location of the Marietta-based restaurant will open on Main Street in the Uptown Atlanta development (formerly known as Lindbergh City Center) this spring featuring a variety of traditional street tacos.

The Americano

Following the success of the 2020 opening of its first location in Scottsdale, AZ, two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Scott Conant will open second location of the contemporary Italian restaurant at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta this spring.

Take a swim before or after dinner at Rooftop L.O.A.

Rooftop L.O.A.

Inspired by the lavish resort locations of Mykonos, Monaco and the Amalfi coast, Slater Hospitality’s 21+ rooftop experience is slated to open early this spring in on top of The Interlock in West Midtown. The restaurant will serve a coastal European menu alongside a resort-style swimming pool (both indoor and outdoor), and a bar/lounge called The Grove.

Atlanta Breakfast Club

Osiris Ballard and Executive Chef Anthony Sanders will open a third location of the breakfast/brunch (French toast, breakfast tacos, pancakes, etc) destination this summer in a two-story space at Atlantic Station. Upstairs will be a new concept called The Club offering “world street food.”