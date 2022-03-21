There is no question the American healthcare system has generated amazing outcomes. New procedures and advanced medications have saved lives, improved wellness, and enabled a greater quality of life. And yet for too many, accessible, affordable care is often out of reach.

For patients, access to quality care normally requires insurance, most commonly tied to what your employer provides where your options may be limited, come with high deductibles, and require you to cover co-pays. Then to access a doctor, you need to be accepted as a patient, make an appointment, travel to their office and wait until they’re ready to see you.

And for people without insurance, it’s even tougher.

Which makes you wonder, isn’t there a better way to get the everyday care you need?

That’s what Antidote believes.

Antidote is a patient-centric virtual care company that believes that everyone should have access to affordable quality healthcare. It’s proud to now bring modern telehealth to Georgia.

The time for telehealth is now

While it’s been emerging for years, telehealth has become more prominent during the pandemic as we’ve done all kinds of things virtually. Those experiences revealed the power of remote healthcare, combining convenience with access to world-class care at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Start with a doctor visit on us! Get quality healthcare at a fraction of the cost. See how affordable care for your family can be. Modern Telehealth has come to Atlanta. Connect with a doctor anytime, anywhere. Start saving on prescriptions right away. Download the app and get access to prescription drug savings up to 80%. Get Started Now Be ready with your free visit whenever you need it. Claim your free visit > How it works > Plans & pricing > At Antidote our mission is to provide quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans and believe in a world in which every human being has access to affordable quality healthcare regardless of race, location, or circumstance



Our ability to combine state of the art technology with great human experience is the result of a solid technological foundation comprised of state of the art technology and decades of emergency care experience.



We strive everyday, in everything we do, to live up to our mission to provide the best healthcare possible to all Americans at affordable prices. Anywhere, at anytime. There are tens-of-thousands of local publications reaching your audience daily. EmpowerLocal helps brands and agencies partner with the most trusted and influential local publishers anywhere in the U.S. The result is greater brand relevance at the local level, stronger community engagement, and better overall returns on your marketing spend. Learn more at empowerlocal.com Sponsored by Antidote Health Empowering Local Communities

Today, the technology, the caregivers, and the infrastructure are in place to revolutionize what we know as the doctor “visit” and what we thought it meant to be able to afford to be well.

It’s been proven that modern telehealth can provide:

Comfort and convenience: you don’t have to drive, park, and wait at the doctor’s location.

Access to more doctors: both near and far and depending on expertise you need.

Safety: as a patient, you have less exposure to other ill patients and don’t expose others.

Improved assessment: because knowing your home environment may contribute to symptoms.

The importance of access for all, from anywhere, at any time.

We know that without insurance or regular access to healthcare, people are less likely to receive preventive care and attention for chronic conditions, which leads to increased hospitalization and declines in their overall health.1 So while increasing convenience and lowering costs are the most immediate benefits of telehealth, improved health is the most important.

That’s why Antidote’s mission to provide access to healthcare starts with affordability.

Antidote has affordable individual and family subscription options to give you access to doctors and treat a wide variety of primary and acute health needs, including cold and flu, earaches, sinus infections, sprains and strains, rashes and more. And because it’s done through the app, you have access to a doctor anytime, from wherever you are.

Access also means convenience

Antidote has combined state-of-the-art technology with great human experience to provide the best healthcare, anywhere, at any time. Using Antidote is simple – download the app, create an account and you can visit a doctor immediately or sign-up to one of the subscription options.

See a doctor within minutes – from tap to doctor in less than 20 minutes.

Choose a doctor – enjoy peace of mind with a designated family doctor.

Visit the doctor via video as many times as you need.

Get started with a free healthcare visit

Antidote believes in the importance of access to quality healthcare so much, they are willing to give you a free doctor visit. Click here to claim the offer, download the app, and be prepared with a free doctor call when you need it.

Plus – get access to a prescription savings card immediately.

Take control of your healthcare family’s healthcare choices. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you and your family can see a doctor when they need to. Rest easy knowing a big co-pay or having to meet a high deductible isn’t a barrier to start to feeling better.

Get started with Antidote today, click here for a free visit.

1 – Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), “Key Facts about the Uninsured Population,” Nov. 2020