The Atlanta City Council adopted legislation during Monday’s meeting to urge the Atlanta Police Department to enforce a city code ordinance which allows for the removal of vehicles parked in a bike lane.

The legislation also gives officers leeway to have a driver or a person in control of a vehicle the opportunity to move it before a tow truck is called to remove it.



The legislation notes that vehicles parking in bike lanes create safety hazards and put bicyclists and other road users at risk. In March 2019, the council approved legislation to establish a $100 penalty for drivers improperly using designated bicycle routes, lanes, and multi-use trails.

Other items approved Monday include:

• An ordinance to amend the city’s charter to adopt changes to the Atlanta Urban Enterprise Zone Act as approved by the Georgia General Assembly in 2021. The act authorizes the city to grant abatements to offer incentives to private enterprises to invest in certain areas of the city by developing housing units, creating jobs and trade, providing community amenities, and other economic activities. This was a charter amendment and the third and final reading.

• An ordinance to amend the city’s code of ordinances to incorporate the Strategic Urban Enterprise Zone Program, a tax expenditure program providing a property tax abatement to qualifying entities in return for meaningful investment and outcomes for residents seeking affordable housing in areas of opportunity and livable wage jobs in their neighborhood.

• An ordinance authorizing the chief financial officer to consult with the Atlanta Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to identify potential sources of funding for the Atlanta Student Movement Monument, the Martin Luther King Jr. statue pedestal, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial projects.

• An ordinance to amend the purpose and intent of the Rodney Cook Sr. Park Historic Oversight Committee to provide that the committee is authorized to engage with the community to solicit input and provide recommendations for implementing policies for the future planning, maintenance, improvement, and continued advocacy of the park.

• A resolution to express support for Starbucks employees within the City of Atlanta who are attempting to establish a union.

• A resolution to urge all businesses, nonprofits, and investors based in Atlanta and in the state of Georgia to divest from Russia in solidarity with Ukraine and to support the Ukrainian fight for freedom and democracy until there is a cessation of hostilities. This item was immediately considered.

• A resolution to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, urge the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, implore the Atlanta Sister Cities to adopt similar such resolutions and make statements urging an immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This item was immediately considered.

• A resolution recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. This item was immediately considered.