Brookhaven police arrested a New York man for shooting a gun in a nightclub.

Police have charged 22-year-old Curtis Harlen of New Rochelle, New York, with multiple felony gun charges, according to a press release. Brookhaven police responded to reports of shots fired at the Penthouse ATL Restaurant & Lounge at Buford Highway on March 21.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, a security guard said a man had allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the nightclub after he was robbed. Police then located Harlan in the parking lot and took him into custody. No one was injured during the shooting.

Harlan was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Police say that investigators are reviewing evidence surrounding the alleged robbery that took place prior to the shooting.