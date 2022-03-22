The Peachtree Road Farmers Market. (Photo by Isadora Pennington)

It’s finally spring, and a host of local farmers markets have reopened. If you are looking for fresh produce, artisan foods and handmade goods, check out our handy guide for where to go in your neighborhood.

Freedom Farmers’ Market

Located next to the Freedom Park Trail at the Carter Center, this farmers market is open year round on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Freedom Farmers’ Market offers a plethora of products, from fresh produce to grass-fed meats and delicious coffee.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

The 2022 Green Market at Piedmont Park returns March 26 and will run every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Dec. 10. Guests can peruse through local farmers’ products, jams, preserves, and other artisan goods.

(Photo by Isadora Pennington)

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market will return March 31 and continues each Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. until Nov. 17. Open since 2006, this farmers market features multiple local vendors, artisans, and farmers. Whether you’re looking for fresh bread or homemade soap, you’re sure to find it here. The market is located at 572 Stokeswood Ave.

Morningside Farmers’ Market

Located at Morningside Presbyterian Church, this local market is open year round every Saturday, from 8-11:30 a.m. The market prioritizes local farmers, chefs, and artisans, and offers organic, high-quality food.

Grant Park Farmers Market

Grant Park Farmers Market is open year round every Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The current location of the market is The Beacon Atlanta at 1040 Grant Street. Visitors will find locally-grown vegetables, artisan foods, and plenty of picnic space to enjoy their purchases.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Peachtree Road Farmers Market opened earlier this month and will be open on Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to noon until Dec. 17. Located at the Cathedral of St. Philip, the Peachtree Road market features organic farm produce and sustainable, ethically-sourced goods.

(Photo by Isadora Pennington)

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market opens March 31 and will run every Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m. until Nov. 16. The market is located at 308 Clairmont Ave., and this year will feature twice as many vendors, according to a spokesperson. Those vendors will include fresh fruits, vegetables, and artisan goods.

Ponce City Farmers Market

Ponce City Farmers Market is set to open March 30 and runs every Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. until Oct. 26. The market is located at “The Trestle,” which is situated outside of Ponce City Market at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. The market is easily accessible to pedestrians and cyclists on the Beltline and has offerings from artisan foodmakers, urban farmers, and the occasional pop-up chef.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Located at 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, the Brookhaven Farmers Market opened on March 19 and will run every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon through November. The market offers healthy, locally-produced choices to visitors.

Emory Farmers Market

The Emory Farmers Market opened on Feb. 1 and will run every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on McDonough Plaza until May 3. The market features fresh produce, artisan breads, organic coffee, and plenty of options for lunch.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

The Sandy Springs Farmers Market is expected to open on April 9 and run every Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon until Nov. 12. The market is located at 1 Galambos Way and features a unique selection of vendors with fresh produce and artisan foods.

Dunwoody Farmers Market

The Dunwoody Farmers Market opened on March 5 and will remain open through the end of the year every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon at Brook Run Park. The market is sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and features organic coffee, fresh-baked bread, local vendors and more.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market is open year round through Dec. 19 every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at Sceptre Brewing Arts at 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur and offers fresh produce, meats and delicious baked goods.