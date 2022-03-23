Atlanta Asian women chefs and entrepreneurs continue to come together to support the city and the world.

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, local Asian women chefs and entrepreneurs came together to raise money to support World Central Kitchen, an organization serving fresh meals to Ukrainians fleeing the country as well as those who remain.

Asian pop-up chefs like @leftielees, @therealidealbakery , @meokja_atl, and @seoulchikinatl as well as restaurants like Sweet Auburn BBQ, Heirloom BBQ, Stone Bowl House, and Nam Phuong have put together and are selling a Stand with Ukraine ‘Goodie Box’ made up of both sweet and savory items. By Monday of this week, the chefs had sold out of the 100 boxes and have raised over $10,000.

The fact that these chefs came together in such a way should come as no surprise as the Asian community has time and time again done so. In March of 2021, right after the horrific spa shootings, a similar group of chefs came together for a similar fundraiser that raised over $13,000 to support the victims’ families.

While the Stand with Ukraine goodie boxes have sold out, you have until noon on March 26 to donate and be entered into a raffle to win prizes and meals from the best Asian restaurants in the city.

And if you look through the Instagram accounts of local Asian businesses, you very well may come across posts from @soupbelly_atl and @kamayan_atl with pics of freshly prepared meals which they prepare, package and then deliver to fill Free99 Fridges around the city to help fight food insecurity.

Inspired by these efforts, @punkfoodie.atl, the pop-up restaurant guide, hosted two events with various chefs including @itsmightyhans, @jackalopeatl, @yeegoreng and @crinklesbynina which provided 74 meals for Free99 Fridges. Future events are planned to deliver even more meals via a newly launched platform called Flavor Forward.