A question will appear on the Republican ballot for the May 24 primary that aims to gauge support for the proposed Buckhead City.



The Buckhead City Committee, the group rallying for Buckhead to break off from Atlanta, said Wednesday that the question will read as follows:



“Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?”



The question will only appear for Georgia voters requesting Republican primary ballots. The results could give Buckhead City advocates a talking point to try to get action in next year’s Georgia General Assembly.

The effort to get a referendum on the November 2022 ballot, which would have let Buckhead residents vote on whether to form a new city, was blocked by Republican leaders at this year’s legislative session.