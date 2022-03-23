Mitzi Bickers

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers has been found guilty on nine counts of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Bickers, who was director of human resources for the city during Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, had faced 12 counts in an indictment that alleged she orchestrated a cash-for-contracts scheme that benefited contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr., who previously pleaded guilty and testified against Bickers.

Prosecutors alleged Bickers received $2 million in bribes over several years and used the money to support a lavish lifestyle, including purchase of a lakefront home, luxury vehicles, and vacations.

The Bickers indictment was part of a federal investigation into corruption at City Hall that occurred during Reed’s two terms.

Bickers is free on bond until her sentencing in July.