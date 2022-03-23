Sandy Springs Police are looking for two males who they say broke into a car, stole a victim’s wallet and used the credit cards to buy more than $11,000 in merchandise from Best Buy.

The two men entered the auto on March 13, SSPD said in a Facebook post.

Suspects purchased $11,000 in merchandise from Best Buy. (SSPD/Facebook) Sandy Springs Police say the suspects used credit cards stolen from a car. The SSPD asks anyone who recognizes these suspects to contact them or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Anyone who knows the suspects’ identities can contact SSPD Detective Needham via email at cneedham@sandyspringsga.gov or by calling 770-551-2563.Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=552.