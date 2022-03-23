Sandy Springs Police are looking for two males who they say broke into a car, stole a victim’s wallet and used the credit cards to buy more than $11,000 in merchandise from Best Buy.
The two men entered the auto on March 13, SSPD said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who knows the suspects’ identities can contact SSPD Detective Needham via email at cneedham@sandyspringsga.gov or by calling 770-551-2563.Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=552.