Dunwoody native Noelle Ross will serve as the new executive director for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

The trust, an organization dedicated to saving and sharing Dunwoody’s history, announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday. Former Executive Director Suzanne Huff left the trust last fall, and Ross will replace Cowen Harter, who has served as interim director since Huff’s departure.

“DPT has a small paid staff and relies heavily on volunteers,” said DPT Board President David Long in the press release. “We’re growing and changing fast and felt that Noelle’s experience as a team builder in a variety of environments made her a great fit for this newly expanded position.”

Ross has held leadership and human resources management positions for the past 16 years, according to the release, and has worked as a teacher and director of children’s choral groups. She graduated from the Marist School, holds a B.A. in music from Oberlin College, and is a composer and a classical singer who performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus.

Ross said she is excited for the trust’s annual Lemonade Days festival in the release.

“My two daughters, ages 8 and 10, are excited by the prospect of attending all five days of Lemonade Days this year,” Ross said, “and I’m looking forward to helping move DPT into its newest phase and spread its recognition throughout the community.”