This Saturday at Eventide Brewery, Adobo will be putting a Filipino spin on burgers with these sliders: smashed and griddled beef patties topped with pickled papaya slaw and Filipino ketchup mayo on a toasted sweet bun



FRIDAY 3/25/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 3PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 10PM

WEST END

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) & @gorditasatl (Mexican) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @tko_thekorean1 hosts sushi night 5PM – 9PM

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 11AM – 3PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @prattpullmandistrict (Kirkwood) | @cerealandcream (desserts) 4PM – 7PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @prevailcoffee (Westside) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @fishandchixest1921 (fish & chicken) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches)

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean)

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 5PM – 9PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 2PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) 2PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese) 3PM – 9PM

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 4PM – 9PM

📍 Serenbe Farmers Market (Serenbe) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM – 8PM

SATURDAY 3/26/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @independent_distilling (Decatur) | @mothers.best (fried chicken) 3PM –

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 2PM – 10PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @johnnieandclyde (comfort food) & @southernlocalnuts (roasted nuts) 11:30 AM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 12PM – 8PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @bestendbrewing (West End) | @goapgang (vegan pops)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM & @atljerkking (jerk chicken) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @argosymarket_eav (EAV) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @sevenfingersbakedgoods (Filipino bakery) 11PM –

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @adobo.atl (Filipino-American) 1PM –

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans 10AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00-4 11AM – 4PM

📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 2PM –

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @piedmontgreenmarket (Mid Town) | @freestonemarket (muffulettas) & @sugarloafatl (baked goods)

📍 @pointelenoxpark (Brookhaven) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 10AM – 6PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) & @coffynpyes (comfort food) 5PM – 9PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM – 6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has an amazing dinner spread. (reservations only) 1PM-4PM & 6PM-9PM

📍 @chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @burger21mobile (burgers) 1PM 8PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @chuystacoz (Mexican) 1PM –

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @sarapatlanta (Filipino & Asian) 1PM –

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @raulsfoodtruck (Latin) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @chuystacoz (Mexican)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @momo.food.truck (Malaysian)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Smoking Low BBQ BBQ 1PM – 8PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 1PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @eatcattywampus (Southern) @chuystacoz (Mexican) 1PM – 11PM

📍 @tancha.georgia (Buford) | @crinklesbynina (desserts) 1PM – 4PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) & @losriosmexican (Mexican) 1PM – 10P

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @oakstreetbottleshop (Roswell) | @pinchpull_seafood (New Orleans) 12PM –

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @vegetopiacart (vegan) 11:30 PM – 5PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)

📍 @smyrnabeermarket (Smyrna) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 12PM – 9PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) & @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @goapgang (vegan pops)

SUNDAY 3/27/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 2PM – 6PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM – sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @das_bbq (BBQ)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican), @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) & @bearpizzeria (vegan pizza) 1PM – 5PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @prevailcoffee (Westside) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10:00 AM – sold out

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) & @cheesecake_anyone (no bake cheesecake) 11PM – 3PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @goapgang (vegan pops) & @rystable (Thai and comfort)

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) 1:30 PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @secretpintbbq (BBQ) 1PM – 5PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @redmountaincrawfish (crawfish) 2PM – 6PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch)

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 9:30 AM – 8PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @holeinthewallfood (jerk chicken) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 12:15 PM – 7PM

📍 @tancha.georgia (Buford) | @millasmacarons (macarons) 1PM – 3PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers)

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @tacosschingoness (tacos)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @darealislandflava (Jamaican) 1PM – 7PM