A local church will host a benefit concert to raise money to help Ukrainian families affected by the war.

The “Atlanta is United for Ukraine” benefit concert will take place at Shallowford Presbyterian Church at 2375 Shallowford Road on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in person, but also live streamed on the church’s website.

People will be able to make donations as they watch the concert. All proceeds will go to the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit which helps people affected by humanitarian crises and is helping Ukrainian families and children who have been displaced.

The concert will feature performances by members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The Atlanta Opera, the Atlanta Chamber Players, the Atlanta Pipe Band, the Choral Guild of Atlanta, the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, and the Ludimus Trio from the Franklin Pond Program. The concert is organized by Franklin Pond Program Coordinator Ginny Fairchild.