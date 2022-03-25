It’s almost here – the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival will be upon us this weekend!

From March 26-27, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy music, food, and fun at Blackburn Park on Ashford Dunwoody Road. On Saturday, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage as the evening headliner, and Americana artist Anderson East will headline on Sunday.

The festival is free to attend and will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. While you’re rocking out to Joan Jett or vibing to Anderson East, you can feast on a number of goodies from local vendors, and if you’re of age enjoy an ice cold beer or glass of wine.

There will be no festival parking available around Blackburn Park, so make sure to plan your day accordingly. Shuttles will be running from the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. each day, with the last bus leaving the park at 7:30 p.m.

Pets are allowed at the festival and will be allowed on shuttles as per the driver’s discretion. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets so they can enjoy the music in comfort, but please do not bring chairs unless your health requires one. Coolers are not allowed inside the festival.

Check the event website for more details.