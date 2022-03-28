Food trucks will return to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park at the end of April.

Brookhaven will feature food trucks in the park on Wednesdays throughout the summer, according to a Facebook post. The first food truck night will be April 27, and each food truck night will run from 6-9 p.m.

According to the Facebook post, some of the food trucks that will take part throughout the summer include Black Market Barbecue, Lisa’s Crêperie, the Mexican-fusion Yumbii, King of Pops, and more. There will also be live music during the events.