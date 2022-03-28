Nine months after being named interim head of school at Atlanta Girls’ School, Kimbrel Smith has officially taken the position.

The school’s board of trustees unanimously promoted her in February. Kimbrell Smith was named as head of school at Atlanta Girls School in February, having served in that role in an interim position since June 2021. (Submitted)

“What is clear to all of us on the Board is that Kimbrell’s work as Interim Head was marked by listening to her faculty and staff and empowering them to innovate and succeed; by engaging with students and their parents to address their aspirations for our school; and by demonstrating impactful and inspired leadership that has exceeded our every expectation,” Chris Marquardt, chair of the AGS board of trustees, said in a release.

Smith has extensive experience in education in the Atlanta area. She has held leadership roles at Westminster, Trinity School, Atlanta Speech School, and The Schenck School. She owned and operated Teegarden Education Group for 10 years, where she helped students and families find their “best fit” independent school in the metro area.

An Atlanta native, she graduated with a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Georgia, later earning a master’s degree in divinity with a focus in pastoral counseling at Candler School of Theology at Emory University. She is an ordained Presbyterian Church (USA) minister.

Atlanta Girls’ School, located at 3254 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, serves students in grades 6–12 with a college preparatory curriculum and a student body that reflects the diversity of the region.