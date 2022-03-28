See more Cop seen tasering a teenager at fourth ward skate park for allegedly vaping. Did she abuse her power and take it too far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5M2gycSaBx — ATL Uncensored – Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) March 25, 2022 Courtesy @ATLUncensored

Video of an Atlanta Police officer using a taser on a teenager vaping at the skatepark in Old Fourth Ward went viral on social media and prompted an investigation of the incident. According to the police report, the incident occurred on March 24 around 4:30 p.m. at the skatepark along the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail. An officer observed the teenager, identified as 17-year-old Terion Fortson, vaping in the park and advised him it was not allowed there. Fortson walked away from the officer and continued to vape. The officer approached Forston again and asked for identification to write a citation, but the teen refused to comply and resisted the officer’s attempt to restrain him. According to the report, the officer used her taser and then placed the teen in handcuffs. Fortson has been charged with disorderly conduct. In a statement, APD said: “We are aware of the incident and we are aware of the video circulating on social media showing a portion of the encounter. We will be reviewing the entire video related to this incident to determine all of the facts. At this time, that investigation continues.”

Atlanta Police Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the March 7 shooting death of Darrien Lamont Giles, 23, at 210 Flat Shoals Ave SE. Investigators believe the vehicle and person shown in the video may be connected to the case and are seeking information. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

On March 24, the Atlanta Police Department Gang Unit, A.C.E., FBI and South Fulton SWAT executed search and arrest warrants at three different locations regarding four separate gang suspects wanted for auto thefts. The team also recovered five handguns, two assault rifles, 100 rounds of ammunition, theft equipment, and high-end key fobs for Mercedes, Land Rovers, Corvettes, Dodge vehicles. The suspects arrested include Valerie Grimes, 47; Keith Pharms, 23; Akira Brown, 25; and Jokava Harris, 20. The suspects were wanted on a variety of charges including theft by taking, aggravated assault, and making false statements.