The Dunwoody City Council approved a rezoning for a new Emory Healthcare medical office at its Monday meeting.

The property sits at 4553 North Shallowford Road, which was rezoned in 2012 as part of a larger redevelopment. The property, along with the adjacent property at 4555 Shallowford Road, were originally designated for future municipal use, but the project never came to fruition.

Summit Healthcare Group ​​is working to purchase the land at 4553 North Shallowford Road from the city in order to develop the building for Emory Healthcare. Emory Healthcare seeks to demolish the two medical office buildings that are on the site and construct a three-story, 60,000 square-foot medical office, with 68 surface parking spaces and a 244-space parking deck. The applicant also plans to reconfigure the connectivity between the existing Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center at 4555 Shallowford Road and the proposed building.

The council initially heard the rezoning case at a March 14 meeting and had concerns about pedestrian access and the parking deck for the building. According to plans shared at the March 28 meeting, the applicant has updated the site plan to include a new sidewalk connection from North Shallowford Road to the existing surgery center. The applicant has also stated that they will coordinate with the city’s Public Works department on whether or not a raised crosswalk across Pernoshal Court would be possible.

In regards to the parking deck, a condition was amended to formalize a proposed screening for the deck that would block light from cars. The condition reads that the parking deck’s top level should be designed with a 42-inch wall to block the escape of light from cars as they navigate the deck. On the ground level to the south and the east, there will be a 20-foot transition yard to block the escape of light.

A spokesperson for the city previously stated that the property purchase will be finalized after the rezoning is approved.