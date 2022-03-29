A new bakery is expected to open in Dunwoody this summer.

Paris Baguette, a bakery and café franchise with over 4,000 locations worldwide, is expected to open four new locations in Georgia, including one location in the Dunwoody area.

23-year-old Jun Lee will serve as the franchise owner of the four new stores, including the Dunwoody location at 4511 Old Perimeter Way. Lee, who immigrated to the Atlanta area with his family from Seoul, South Korea as a kid, said his family got into the restaurant business when they came to the United States.

23-year-old Jun Lee, the franchise owner of the new bakery locations.

“Our family got into a franchise business called ‘American Deli,” Lee said. “We were always looking for other franchise opportunities.”

After Lee graduated from Pepperdine University in 2020, he decided to continue on in the family business.

“I always liked serving people,” he said. “Person-to-person service was the reason why I wanted to get into this business.”

Lee said that one of the reasons he wanted to move forward with Paris Baguette is because of a fondness he has had for the café since he was a child.

“Paris Baguette is a much bigger thing in Korea than America right now,” Lee said. “That’s the place I would go to get my birthday cakes. That’s what I [led me] to start this business.”

The Dunwoody location of Paris Baguette is expected to open in mid-July.